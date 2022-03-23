StockNews.com Downgrades Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,384.16.

GOOGL opened at $2,797.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,687.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,801.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,996.09 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 117.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 9,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube; subscription-based products; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in-app purchases and digital content.

