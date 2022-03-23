StockNews.com Upgrades ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) to “Sell”

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of ARR opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $810.65 million, a PE ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,884,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,109,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 506,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 496,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 234,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,373,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

