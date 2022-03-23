StockNews.com Upgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.32. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

