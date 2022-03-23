StockNews.com Upgrades SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered SeaSpine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of SPNE opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $412.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SeaSpine by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaSpine (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.