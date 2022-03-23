STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Issues Earnings Results

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. STRATA Skin Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SSKN stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SSKN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Rating ) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.17% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

