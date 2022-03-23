STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. STRATA Skin Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $50.86 million, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.99.

SSKN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Rating ) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.17% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

