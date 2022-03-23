Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $142.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.83 and a 200 day moving average of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $421.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

