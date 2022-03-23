Stratis Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Stratis has a market cap of $136.83 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002411 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012349 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008163 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 135,107,307 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts. In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform: Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation. STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above. “

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

