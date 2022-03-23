Strs Ohio Has $132.43 Million Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,352,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,699 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 2.38% of Owl Rock Capital worth $132,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ORCC stock remained flat at $$14.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. 43,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,873. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.48%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

