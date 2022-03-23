Strs Ohio Has $159.16 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,511,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $159,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $55.33. 282,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,932,709. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02. The company has a market cap of $229.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.