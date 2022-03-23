Strs Ohio Has $33.17 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Southwest Airlines worth $33,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 63.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.3% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.05. 114,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,500,365. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

