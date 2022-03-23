Strs Ohio Has $96.73 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.25% of McKesson worth $96,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 486.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,401.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after buying an additional 347,996 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 231.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,585,000 after buying an additional 289,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 21.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 814,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,404,000 after buying an additional 146,328 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

MCK stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.21. 21,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,501. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.92 and its 200 day moving average is $237.37. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $180.41 and a twelve month high of $305.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

