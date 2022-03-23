Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,318,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,827 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 0.8% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strs Ohio owned 0.18% of Prologis worth $222,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 2.8% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 5.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

PLD traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $157.47. 8,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,460. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The company has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

