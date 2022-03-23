Strs Ohio Purchases 73,704 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,704 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.18% of Caesars Entertainment worth $35,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 181.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,388 shares of company stock worth $1,118,509. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $78.12. 40,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.78.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.21.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

