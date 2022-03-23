Strs Ohio Sells 16,502 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,502 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.61% of Nexstar Media Group worth $37,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 120.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 49,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,697 shares of company stock worth $49,755,966. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.53. 248,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.32. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.11 and a 1-year high of $191.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

