Strs Ohio Sells 213,951 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 213,951 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $792,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,087 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,820 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,881. The company has a market capitalization of $156.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.45. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

