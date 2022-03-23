Strs Ohio Sells 302,122 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,122 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Citigroup worth $76,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.56. 902,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,008,648. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

