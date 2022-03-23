Strs Ohio Sells 4,897 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $42,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

NYSE:D traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $81.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,656. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $84.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

