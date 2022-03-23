Strs Ohio Sells 5,785 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $106,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.96. 116,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,979,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $225.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $138.18 and a one year high of $177.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.14.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

