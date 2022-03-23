Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,975 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 465,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,961,000 after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,809,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Stryker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 20,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $9.35 on Wednesday, reaching $257.62. 30,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,319. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.79 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.18 and a 200 day moving average of $262.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.