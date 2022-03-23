Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $147.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($2.74). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.