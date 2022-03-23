Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.80. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

