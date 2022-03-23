Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.80. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.70.
About Summit Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.