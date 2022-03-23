Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.680-$-0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.80 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.170 EPS.

NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,506. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUMO. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.31.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 35.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.