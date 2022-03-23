Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP Sells $554,399.61 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) VP William Trousdale sold 22,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $554,399.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, William Trousdale sold 1,127 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,556.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 216,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,356. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,349,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

