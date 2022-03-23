Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Up 4.5%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.61. 157,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 73,822,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 13.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 5.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Sundial Growers by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 40.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 205,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 59,831 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sundial Growers by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Sundial Growers by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,376,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 8,529,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

