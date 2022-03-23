Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Get Swisscom alerts:

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

SCMWY stock opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.13. Swisscom has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $61.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.42.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swisscom (SCMWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.