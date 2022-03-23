Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “
Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Swisscom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swisscom (SCMWY)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swisscom (SCMWY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.