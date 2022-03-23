SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SWK from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SWKH opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73. SWK has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in SWK in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SWK in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SWK by 135.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SWK during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SWK during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

