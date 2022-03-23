Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €124.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) received a €124.00 ($136.26) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SY1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($143.96) target price on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($138.46) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €119.37 ($131.17).
Shares of Symrise stock traded up €0.15 ($0.16) on Wednesday, reaching €106.20 ($116.70). 319,692 shares of the company were exchanged. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($80.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €105.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €116.53.
Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.
