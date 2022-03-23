Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) & ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Head-To-Head Analysis

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) and Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.9% of ON24 shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ON24 and Tamino Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON24 -11.91% -6.73% -4.99% Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ON24 and Tamino Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON24 0 4 2 0 2.33 Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

ON24 currently has a consensus target price of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 56.75%. Given ON24’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ON24 is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ON24 and Tamino Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON24 $203.61 million 3.35 -$24.26 million ($0.55) -25.98 Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tamino Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ON24.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations. It also offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. The company sells its products through direct sales. It serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service industries. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Tamino Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tamino Minerals, Inc. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and mining precious metals deposits in Mexico. The company was founded in July 1992 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Canada.

