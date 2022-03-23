Tapmydata Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Tapmydata has a market cap of $748,062.44 and approximately $1.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.51 or 0.00313507 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011080 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005283 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001420 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00036880 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.53 or 0.00736207 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,783,508 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

