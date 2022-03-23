Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.58

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.58 and last traded at $72.28, with a volume of 2704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of -656.21 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,345,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 45,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

