TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Mark Yeomans Sells 11,200 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mark Yeomans sold 11,200 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.36, for a total value of C$788,042.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at C$180,546.07.

TRP stock opened at C$70.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.58. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$56.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.05 billion and a PE ratio of 37.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 187.10%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CSFB downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TC Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.21.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

