TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 53 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,105 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $267.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,908. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $270.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

