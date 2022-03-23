TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $106.20. 3,180,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,834,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

