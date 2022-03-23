TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $448,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.17. 19,824,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,203,230. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

