TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $48,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.79. 976,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,245. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

