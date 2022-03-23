TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 48 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,375,000 after acquiring an additional 682,280 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded down $5.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.33. 3,733,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,903,513. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $354.14 and a one year high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

