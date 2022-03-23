TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,316 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.5% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 354,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,930,500. The stock has a market cap of $351.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

