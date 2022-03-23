TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,293 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,019,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4,089.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after buying an additional 615,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,981,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,546,000 after buying an additional 1,568,159 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,351.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 622,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after buying an additional 579,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 33,634,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,004,973. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 5.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

