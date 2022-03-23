TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann Buys 2,811 Shares

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann bought 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $14,364.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of TSI stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 64,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,969. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.
About TCW Strategic Income Fund (Get Rating)
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCW Strategic Income Fund (TSI)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.