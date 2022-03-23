TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann Buys 2,811 Shares

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann bought 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $14,364.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TSI stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 64,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,969. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,139,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 86,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 742,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 71,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 486,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

