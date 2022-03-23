Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $571.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) will post sales of $571.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $568.02 million to $583.83 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $453.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $197.63.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

