Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,467.73

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,467.73 ($19.32) and traded as high as GBX 1,534 ($20.19). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,524 ($20.06), with a volume of 184,325 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,467.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,369.64. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 38.72.

Get Telecom Plus alerts:

In other Telecom Plus news, insider Julian Schild sold 38,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,467 ($19.31), for a total value of £567,699.66 ($747,366.59).

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.