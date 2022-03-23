Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.94

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 192543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on TS. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. AlphaValue raised Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Get Tenaris alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 41.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 137.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 194,584 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 100.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 59,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 21.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 102,385 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.