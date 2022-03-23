Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 174,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 17,731,646 shares.The stock last traded at $4.98 and had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,483,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,662,000 after acquiring an additional 668,196 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,466,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317,700 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,534,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,281,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 12,960,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,152 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

