Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 202,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 27,283,279 shares.The stock last traded at $999.00 and had previously closed at $993.98.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $935.68.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 202.85, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $892.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $939.18.
In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,447,578,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.
About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)
Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesla (TSLA)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.