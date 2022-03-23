Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 202,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 27,283,279 shares.The stock last traded at $999.00 and had previously closed at $993.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $935.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 202.85, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $892.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $939.18.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,447,578,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

