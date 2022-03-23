The Buckle, Inc. Same Store Sales Grow 33.3% in February, Stock Climbs by 0% (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same store sales increased by 33.3% during the month of February. Buckle’s stock climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48. Buckle has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 58.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Buckle will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Buckle by 25.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Buckle by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,835,000 after purchasing an additional 133,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Buckle by 79.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 121,273 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Buckle in the third quarter valued at $1,911,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Buckle in the third quarter valued at $255,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

