The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Trading Up 2.8%

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating) shares were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92.50 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.20). Approximately 221,361 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 79,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.17).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.51) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 104.35. The stock has a market cap of £95.04 million and a P/E ratio of -22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

