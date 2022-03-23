The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Trading Up 2.8%

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating) shares were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92.50 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.20). Approximately 221,361 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 79,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.17).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.51) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 104.35. The stock has a market cap of £95.04 million and a P/E ratio of -22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.
The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.
Featured Articles
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.