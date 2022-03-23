The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €780.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($857.14) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($906.59) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($862.64) price target on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($763.74) price objective on Kering in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($769.23) target price on Kering in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($879.12) price target on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kering presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €778.83 ($855.86).

Shares of KER opened at €596.70 ($655.71) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €627.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €657.13. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($458.68).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

