The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target to $37.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

NYSE OSH opened at $25.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $937,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,595 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,915,000 after buying an additional 4,072,919 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,533 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at $43,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.