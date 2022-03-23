The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Stuart Aitken Sells 52,678 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) SVP Stuart Aitken sold 52,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $2,936,798.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $62.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

